Asia Pacific, May 7, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Strategic Public Relations Group ("SPRG" or the "Group") has acquired a 20% stake in Financial & Corporate Relations Pty Limited ("FCR"), a leading Australian IR/financial communications agency. The latest exercise aligns with the objective of the Hong Kong-based public relations network to continue growing its footprint in the Asia Pacific.Founded in 1985 by Anthony Tregoning, who is also the Managing Director, FCR is a 15-staffer independent strategic consultancy that specialises in investor, corporate and financial communications. Over the past 34 years, it has engaged in more than 250 campaigns, involving capital raisings, cross-border mergers and acquisitions, as well as numerous international exchange listings. Its excellence in strategic development and campaign delivery has made the company a multiple-award winner, especially in the investor relations and financial communications arenas. FCR also operates its own corporate design, publishing and production operations - a capability that allows them to offer clients holistic, value-added design services."I am extremely pleased to welcome FCR to the SPRG family," commented Richard Tsang, Founder and Chairman of SPRG. "The link-up between SPRG and FCR will not only strengthen the capabilities and service offerings of both parties, but will also allow the two companies to seize new business opportunities. In addition, we will be able to combine our specialist skills in IR, corporate and financial communications to better address clients' needs, such as accelerating their pace of market penetration; handling roadshows, investor meetings and presentations; conducting shareholder analysis; and improving stakeholder engagement. As we better serve our clients, we will undoubtedly be able to better enhance our competitiveness, which can only be a good thing."In total agreement, Anthony Tregoning said: "Richard and I share very similar values and goals; we are both highly competitive, believe in delivering the best services and are continuously seeking progress. Richard has certainly made a name for SPRG, which has a successful track record in IPO/IR communication as reflected by 440 listings completed to date, including in many prominent, first of its kind IPOs. What's more, SPRG is well connected with the investment community and experts in Hong Kong and across Asia, and its influence is further bolstered by 170 listed retainer clients, comprising numerous multinational and local financial institutions. All of these strengths support our decision to join hands with SPRG. Together we will seek to generate synergies that result in comprehensive, integrated and seamless communication services for our clients. It is worth noting as well that having seen a significant increase in the number of Australian companies expanding offshore in recent years, including such popular Asian markets as Hong Kong, China and Singapore, we believe that SPRG's strong presence in these locations will provide distinct advantages for our clients and us."About Strategic Public Relations Group ("SPRG")SPRG is a leading public relations network and the largest public relations consultancy in Hong Kong. It has more than 320 professionals working from 15 offices under the SPRG brand across the Asia Pacific, providing clients with integrated communication services. With affiliates around the world and PROI Worldwide as a close partner, SPRG can help clients access 140 cities globally.Since its founding in 1995, SPRG has proved to be an investor relations and financial communications specialist. It has also become a leader in IPO communications in Hong Kong, having completed 440 projects to date. SPRG has more than 170 listed company retainer clients and maintains a highly diversified portfolio of multinational and local financial institution clients. Indicative of SPRG's diverse yet exceptional corporate communications capabilities, it advises clients on public, investor, media and government relations, corporate and marketing communication, issues and crisis communication management, event management and digital marketing, as well as provides media and presentation skills training, design and content creation, and editorial support.SPRG has garnered over 360 prominent awards in the agency, client project and CSR/non-industry categories, including "Network/Agency of the Year" titles from The Holmes Report, Campaign/PRWeek, Marketing magazine, The Stevie and Communication Director; all are a testament to its dedication to excellence. For more information on SPRG and its services visit: www.sprg.asiaAbout Financial & Corporate Relations ("FCR")Established in 1985, FCR helped develop investor relations in Australia with its first clients Coles Myer, CRA and Elders IXL. It has also contributed to many of the historic turning points in Australian financial markets, including the creation of the Australian Securities Exchange and the introduction of financial products that investors take for granted today.FCR already has strong links with Asia, having assisted China Construction Bank when it entered the Australian market and Chinalco when it acquired a shareholding in Rio Tinto. It has helped several Asian-based companies, including Hong Kong-based Dongfang Modern, list on the Australian Securities Exchange and communicate with investors. During the Asian financial crisis, FCR assisted GE Capital throughout Asia with the acquisition program.Like SPRG, FCR is recognised as a leader in its field, with many international and national awards for financial communication, issues management and crisis communication. For more information on FCR and its services visit: www.fcr.com.au