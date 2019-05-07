A Sneak Peek at the 6th Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference under the Background of Thriving Overseas Health Products

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- President Xi of China has recently emphasized in a speech that openness and cooperation are a major driving force behind dynamic international economic and trade activities. With the finalization of the structure adjustments of the Chinese governmental departments, China's regulation over the nutrition and health products has become stable, and the Chinese nutrition and health industry has stepped into the rapid development stage, wherein, the imports reached USD2.19 billion in 2017, growing by 42.2% year on year; the cross-border e-commerce transaction scale reached RMB4.5 trillion in the first half of 2018, growing by 25% year on year.

More and more consumer groups have increasingly high demands for product quality and growing demands for imported nutrition and health products, which has drawn the attention of health enterprises of each country. According to the data, the size of China's health food market exceeded RMB400 billion in 2016, and China is expected to become the world's second largest health and nutrition product consumption market in 2020. Overseas brands, in the face of opportunities and challenges in China's health and nutrition product market, need to reserve resources and accelerate to enter the Chinese market.

To better promote the development of the nutraceutical industry, help more quality products enter the Chinese market, jointly make China's health product market bigger and stronger, and build well-being for more Chinese consumers, China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products (CCCMHPIE) will join hands with Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo International Exhibition Co., Ltd. (UBM Sinoexpo) to hold the 6th Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference - China's Market Entry Strategy for Foreign Dietary Supplements at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from June 19-20 concurrently with HNC 2019.

The Conference this year will cover three topics from regulations and policies, cross-border e-commerce, to consumption trends and hotspots, and will invite experts from institutions such as China's State Administration for Market Regulation, Center for Food Evaluation, Ministry of Commerce, CCCMHPIE, and China Customs and also overseas health product associations, to study and discuss the current market opportunities and innovation trends of overseas health products in the Chinese market, existing issues, and strategic measures to take from perspectives of latest regulatory policies for health food, regulation requirements for imported health food filing and application situation thereof, import inspection and examination rules of nutrition and health food in cross-border e-commerce, and natural health product market, etc. The Conference will help industry decision makers gain insights into the future trends and avoid detours, proceeding from regulatory policies, cross-border e-commerce, routes to market, and issues to be addressed for products to enter China.

For detailed information on the conference, please visit our website: event.hncexpo.com

The organizer of the 6th Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference will hold HNC 2019 at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from June 19-21, 2019, where the 10th anniversary celebration of HNC will also be held. As a flagship exhibition in the big health industry, HNC 2019 will have an exhibition area growing by 20% than 2018, and gather Chinese and overseas brand enterprises and quality products, cutting-edge technologies and latest information of big health industry, and global quality buyers, and it will furnish brands in China's health industry and global quality buyers with an efficient, high-quality, all-round, one-stop commerce and trade exchange platform, and serve as an ideal channel for international brands to enter the Chinese market.

