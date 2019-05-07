

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google could launch its new privacy tools as early as this week, limiting the use of tracking cookies, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Google will roll out a dashboard-like function in its Chrome browser, giving internet users more information about what cookies are tracking them and offer options to fend them off, the report said.



The new tools are not expected to impact Google's ability to collect data for advertising. It could strengthen the search giant's advertising dominance and deal a blow to other digital-marketing companies, the Journal reported.



