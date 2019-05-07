Global Token Limited Debuts Smart Token ATM at Hong Kong international ICT Expo

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / Global Token Limited (HK:08192), a Hong Kong stock exchange listed company, exhibited at HK International ICT Expo, a leading global technology fair from 13 to 16 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The company debuted its Smart Token Automatic Teller Machine (TATM) in the fair, immediately attracting public media interview and millions of views and likes from a global audience ranging from bitcoin miners to convenience store operators. Upon its debut, TATM was listed as the highlight product and poster child of 'Smart Economy' by Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the fair organizer.

Mr. Chen Ping, Chairman of Global Token Limited, stated 'The debut of TATM and its recognition as the face of 'Smart Economy' marks Global Token Limited to become a world-class financial institution beyond cryptocurrencies aka tokens. Essentially, that is how Global Token Limited is named after to embody the significance of cryptocurrencies aka tokens to dramatically transform and improve everyday life.'

Ms. Robin Xie, Co-CEO and Executive Director of Global Token Limited, outlined Global Token Limited's current status quo and further endeavour, 'Our TATM debut completes the most critical part of Global Token Limited's digital ecosystem, which consists of TATM, a multi-functional digital wallet and a licensed brokerage. TATM is designed with cutting-edge innovative technology in distributed ledger technology, cryptography, and artificial intelligence. Our TATM offers unique functionality including the instant purchase and sales of cryptocurrencies aka tokens along with AI-featured advertisement board.'

Mr. Jun Ma, CTO of Global Token Limited, further explained the technology behind the product. "TATM has adopted the most cutting-edge technologies including banking-level fingerprint and facial recognition, video surveillance and KYC (know your customer), blockchain and artificial intelligence to facilitate the purchase and sales of various types of cryptocurrencies aka tokens directly from TATM. Besides tokens, TAMT also offers vending service for SIM cards, Octopus cards, gift cards etc. It is equipped with three intelligent advertising boards displaying customized advertisements. Furthermore, TATM also possesses the world's leading layer 2 Booster of Ledger Technology (BOLT), hence ensuring all transaction records are secure and immutable as vital to data security. "

The 16th HKTDC International ICT expo showcased an impressive array of smart city and smart living solutions, the latest electronic products and attracted 3,600 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions. Global Token Limited debuts the Smart TATM and is willing to complete and carry forward the digital banking service for the benefit of both institutional and retailer customers.

