SIG Combibloc Group AG: Anhaltender Wachstumstrend EQS Group-News: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Schlagwort(e): Quartalsergebnis SIG Combibloc Group AG: Anhaltender Wachstumstrend 07.05.2019 / 07:00 MEDIENMITTEILUNG 7. Mai 2019 SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG"): Anhaltender Wachstumstrend Kennzahlen 1. Quartal 2019 * Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um 5,4% gesteigert; ausgewiesenes Wachstum bei 7,3% * Bereinigtes EBITDA leicht erhöht; bereinigte EBITDA-Marge bei 23,6% (Q1 2018: 24,7%) * Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis deutlich gesteigert auf EUR 29,1 Millionen (Q1 2018: EUR 4,0 Millionen) dank niedrigeren Finanzierungskosten nach dem Börsengang * Erwartungen für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr unverändert Kennzahlen 3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung 31. März 31. März 2019 2018 (In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs- gewiesen bereinigt Kernumsatz1 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4% Bereinigtes EBITDA 85,9 85,5 0,6% Bereinigte EBITDA-Marge2 23,6% 24,7% Bereinigtes Nettoergebnis 29,1 4,0 Ausgewiesene Zahlen 3 Monate bis 3 Monate bis Änderung 31. März 31 März 2019 2018 (In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus- Währungs- gewiesen bereinigt Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1% EBITDA 88,3 73,5 20,2% Nettoergebnis 4,7 (32,1) 1 Kernumsatz umfasst Umsatz mit externen Kunden ohne Verkauf von Faltschachtelkarton. 2 Bereinigtes EBITDA im Verhältnis zum Gesamtumsatz. Umsatz nach Regionen 3 Monate bis 31. 3 Monate bis 31. Ände- März 2019 März 2018 rung (In EUR Millionen oder %) Aus-gewiesen Währungs-berei- nigt EMEA (Europa, Mittlerer 175,2 174,3 0,5% 0,4- Osten und Afrika) % APAC (Asien-Pazifik) 126,9 109,0 16,4- 11,- % 3% Americas (Nordund 53,4 49,4 8,2% 6,6- Südamerika) % Konzernfunktionen 4,2 2,5 Kernumsatz (Geschäft mit 359,7 335,2 7,3% 5,4- externen Kunden) % Umsatz aus Verkauf von 4,0 11,5 Faltschachtelkarton Gesamtumsatz 363,7 346,7 4,9% 3,1- % Im ersten Quartal 2019 steigerte SIG den Kernumsatz währungsbereinigt um 5,4%, was innerhalb der Zielbandbreite für das Geschäftsjahr von 4 bis 6% liegt. Das grösste Wachstum stammte aus der Region Asien-Pazifik, wo nach einem starken Vorjahr die Wachstumsdynamik aufgrund anhaltend guter Nachfrage nach Milchprodukten in der ganzen Region aufrechterhalten werden konnte. SIG verzeichnete auch ein solides Wachstum in der Region Americas, wo das Geschäft in Brasilien von steigenden Volumen mit Grosskunden und von der Platzierung neuer Füllmaschinen profitierte. In der Region EMEA machte der dank Kundengewinnen erhöhte Umsatz in Europa den rückläufigen Beitrag aus dem Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten mehr als wett. EBITDA Das bereinigte EBITDA erhöhte sich um 0,6% auf EUR 85,9 Millionen. Die bereinigte EBITDA-Marge lag bei 23,6% (Q1 2018: 24,7%). Der Rückgang gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich auf die tiefere Dividende aus dem Joint Venture im Mittleren Osten zurückzuführen. Es liegt in der Natur des Geschäfts, dass das erste Quartal die umsatzschwächste Periode des Jahres ist und die EBITDA-Marge unter dem Durchschnitt für das gesamte Geschäftsjahr liegt. Das EBITDA erhöhte sich um 20,2% auf EUR 88,3 Millionen. Der Anstieg gegenüber dem Vorjahr ist hauptsächlich darauf zurückzuführen, dass auf Derivaten ein unrealisierter Gewinn ausgewiesen wird gegenüber einem unrealisierten Verlust in der Vorjahresperiode. Details dazu auf Seite 4. Nettoergebnis Das bereinigte Nettoergebnis erhöhte sich auf EUR 29,1 Millionen gegenüber EUR 4,0 Millionen in der Vorjahresperiode. Die Erhöhung widerspiegelt die Änderung im Nettoergebnis, das sich von einem Verlust in der Vorjahresperiode von EUR 32.1 Millionen zu einem Gewinn von EUR 4,7 Millionen verbesserte. Die Verbesserung ist die Folge des niedrigeren Finanzierungsaufwands nach der Reduktion und der Refinanzierung der Schulden im Zuge des Börsengangs. [1] Ausblick SIG setzt ihre Wachstumsstrategie konsequent fort. Die Erwartungen für das Geschäftsjahr mit einem währungsbereinigten Wachstum des Kernumsatzes von 4 bis 6% und einer bereinigten EBITDA-Marge von 27 bis 28% sind unverändert. Ausblick SIG setzt ihre Wachstumsstrategie konsequent fort. Die Erwartungen für das Geschäftsjahr mit einem währungsbereinigten Wachstum des Kernumsatzes von 4 bis 6% und einer bereinigten EBITDA-Marge von 27 bis 28% sind unverändert. Unsere einzigartige Technologie und herausragende Innovationskraft ermöglichen es uns, unseren Kunden End-to-End-Lösungen für differenzierte Produkte, intelligentere Fabriken und vernetzte Verpackungen anzubieten, um den sich stetig wandelnden Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden. SIG wurde 1853 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Neuhausen, Schweiz. Die Kompetenz und Erfahrung unserer weltweit rund 5.000 Mitarbeiter ermöglichen es uns, schnell und effektiv auf die Bedürfnisse unserer Kunden in mehr als 60 Ländern einzugehen. 2018 produzierte SIG mehr als 35 Milliarden Packungen und erzielte einen Umsatz in der Höhe von EUR 1,7 Milliarden. If this applies to you, you are not authorised to access or use any such information. This media release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "project", "plan", "will likely continue", "will likely result", or words or phrases with similar meaning. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of the control of SIG Combibloc Group AG ("SIG", the "Company" or the "Group"), that may cause SIG's business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements (or from past results). For any factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this media release, please see our offering memorandum for the IPO. SIG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Some financial information in this media release has been rounded and, as a result, the figures shown as totals in this presentation may vary slightly from the exact arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them. The attached information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security in the United States or elsewhere and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from any issuer of such securities and that will contain detailed information about us. In this media release, we utilise certain non-IFRS performance measures, including core revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income that in each case are not recognised under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). These measures are presented as we believe that they and similar measures are widely used in the markets in which we operate as a means of evaluating a company's operating performance and financing structure. Our definition of and method of calculating the measures stated above may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and are not measurements under IFRS, as issued by the IASB or other generally accepted accounting principles, are not measures of financial condition, liquidity or profitability and should not be considered as an alternative to profit from operations for the period or operating cash flows determined in accordance with IFRS, nor should they be considered as substitutes for the information contained in our consolidated financial statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS performance measures and ratios included in this media release. Refer to the section "Financial review" in the 2018 Annual Report for SIG's definitions of the above non-IFRS performance measures. Reconciliations (In EUR million) Three months Three months ended 31 ended 31 March 2019 March 2018 Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1) Net finance expense 9.0 39.4 Income tax expense 3.7 (0.3) Depreciation and amortisation 70.9 66.5 Earnings before interest, tax, 88.3 73.5 depreciation and amortisation ("EBITDA") Adjustments to EBITDA: Share of result of joint ventures, 1.1 5.4 net of dividends distributed Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8 Unrealised (gain) / loss on (5.2) 5.1 derivatives Transaction-related costs 0.7 - Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4 Other - 0.3 Adjusted earnings before interest, 85.9 85.5 tax, depreciation and amortisation ("adjusted EBITDA") (In EUR million) Three Three months months ended 31 ended 31 March 2019 March 2018 Profit / (loss) for the period 4.7 (32.1) Non-cash foreign exchange impact of (3.6) (5.8) non-functional currency loans and realised foreign exchange impact due to refinancing Amortisation of transaction costs 0.7 3.0 Net change in fair value of derivatives 1.4 7.6 PPA depreciation and amortisation 35.2 35.1 Adjustments to EBITDA: Share of result of joint ventures, net of 1.1 5.4 dividends distributed Restructuring costs, net of reversals 0.9 0.8 Unrealised (gain) / loss on derivatives (5.2) 5.1 Transaction-related costs 0.7 - Operational process-related costs 0.1 0.4 Other - 0.3 Tax effect on above items (6.9) (15.8) Adjusted net income 29.1 4.0