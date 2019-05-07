Study meets objective of demonstrating safety and pharmacodynamic response

Confirmed excellent safety profile in combination with concomitant medications, with no serious adverse events

Opens way for further development in early-onset pediatric population

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS) and type-1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that a six-month extension of its Phase IIa study of temelimab (GNbAC1) in T1D confirmed all previously-observed positive observations in the trial, meeting its primary objective. GeNeuro believes these data open the door to further development in early-onset T1D pediatric patient population.

In the extension, all patients were treated with temelimab, including those previously on placebo. Data confirmed a very strong safety profile, with no serious related adverse events over the one-year study period, and a continued benefit on the number of hypoglycemic events. The positive effects observed in the 6-month double-blind placebo-controlled period were extended to those patients who switched to temelimab from placebo in the open-label extension period. Pharmacodynamic (PD) markers, such as anti-insulin antibodies, also improved once the placebo population switched to temelimab.

"These excellent results further expand the solid set of positive clinical data we have compiled on temelimab. It also provides more evidence for our approach in targeting pHERV-W Env in combination with concomitant medications in a new therapeutic setting. Temelimab is a very promising drug candidate with the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients not only with T1D, but also multiple sclerosis, where we have seen exciting evidence of neuroprotection. Based on these results, we will explore further clinical development in T1D, where we aim to test this potential disease modifying approach in larger early-onset populations," said Jesús Martin-Garcia, CEO of GeNeuro.

Temelimab is a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize a pathogenic envelope protein, pHERV-W Env, encoded by a member of the Human Endogenous Retrovirus W family. This protein has been detected post mortem in about two thirds of the pancreas of patients with T1D, its toxicity on the pancreas has been validated in preclinical models, and it is thought be a key factor in the onset and development of the disease. Neutralizing the toxicity induced by pHERV-W Env in the pancreas may provide a specific and safe disease modifying therapy for T1D patients.

The Phase IIa randomized, placebo-controlled, safety and signal finding study (RAINBOW) evaluated temelimab in 64 adult patients diagnosed with T1D for up to 4 years, in 12 centers in Australia. The primary endpoint of the study was safety of temelimab administration in combination with T1D treatments. Secondary endpoints measured T1D biomarkers such as HbA1c, C-peptide levels, and other biomarkers associated with T1D, such as insulin consumption, glycaemia and production of diabetic auto-antibodies.

The well-controlled adult and late onset population in the study had been treated effectively and had low insulin needs and stable HbA1c and C-peptide levels, which remained stable during the trial. The group treated with temelimab for 12 months showed reduction of frequencies of hypoglycemic episodes under temelimab treatment in the initial 6-month double-blind phase (-28%, p<0.001 versus placebo), and a further reduction of 10% of hypoglycemic episodes in the second 6-month period. The group switching to temelimab from placebo showed reduction of the frequency of hypoglycemic episodes versus the previous placebo period (-29%), reaching the level of reduction observed with temelimab in the group treated for the first 6 months.

The small cohort size and low occurrence of events confirm excellent tolerability but do not allow for definitive efficacy conclusions.

About Type 1 Diabetes

Type 1 diabetes, usually first diagnosed in children, is caused by an immune response directed against the insulin producing cells of the pancreas. There is no cure for this 'autoimmune' disease, which means patients need life-long treatment with insulin replacement. This treatment is often associated with several debilitating complications, including heart disease, blindness, and kidney disease, among others.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has 27 employees and rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190506005608/en/

Contacts:

GeNeuro

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Chairman and CEO

+41 22 552 48 00

investors@geneuro.com



NewCap (France)

Louis-Victor Delouvrier /

Mathilde Bohin (investors)

+33 1 44 71 98 52

Nicolas Merigeau (media)

+33 1 44 71 94 98

geneuro@newcap.eu



Halsin Partners

Mike Sinclair (media)

+44 20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com



LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos (investors)

+1 646 597 6970

+41 79 367 6254

chris@lifesciadvisors.com