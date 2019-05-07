

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit after tax climbed 17 percent to 36.6 million euros from last year's 31.2 million euros.



Earnings per share went up 17 percent to 3.22 euros from 2.75 euros a year ago.



Earnings before financial result and income taxes or EBIT climbed 14 percent to 46.7 million euros. The EBIT margin reached 24.0 percent, up from 23.5 percent last year.



Rational's sales revenues were 194.3 million euros, up 12 percent from 173.5 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted sales revenues worldwide increased by 10 percent.



Looking ahead, the company noted that it does not expect any significant expansion in the next quarter mainly due to the high base effect of strong growth of 17 percent last year and certain anticipatory effects.



Further, the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2019, and continues to expect sales revenue growth in the high single-digit range and an EBIT margin of around 26 percent.



