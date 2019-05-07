

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica SA (ESLOF.PK, ESLOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter consolidated revenue totaled 4.21 billion euros, a growth of 7.5 percent from last year's pro forma revenues of 3.92 billion euros.



Revenue increased 3.7 percent at constant exchange rates. The company noted that every division as well as every region contributed to the revenue growth.



Essilor's revenues grew 7.6 percent from last year to 1.92 billion euros, and the growth was 4.3 percent at constant exchange rates. The results were driven by 3.3 percent like-for-like growth.



Luxottica delivered revenue growth of 7.5 percent from last year to 2.29 billion euros, while the increase was 3.2 percent at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, the company expects its next few quarters will be benefited from innovation pipeline, sound organic growth, the initial benefits of synergy work streams and the progressive ramp up of bolt-on acquisitions.



EssilorLuxottica confirmed its financial objectives for 2019, and continues to expect, at constant exchange rates, sales growth of 3.5 percent to 5 percent, and increase in adjusted operating profit and adjusted net profit.



