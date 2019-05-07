

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF), a German residential property company, on Tuesday reported higher profits for the first quarter, and said it is raising its forecast for 2019, primarily on further improvements in efficiency and activities in Sweden.



Vonovia's Group FFO, or operating result after interest and taxes, rose to 303.6 million euros from last year's 253.0 million euros, largely due to the acquisition of Victoria Park in Sweden and BUWOG in Austria.



For the quarter, the Group's net profit rose to 201.4 million euros from 129.2 million euros a year ago.



While IFRS EBITDA grew to 388.2 million euros from 299.4 million euros, adjusted EBITDA rose to 429.9 million euros from 332.6 million euros last year.



Rental income during the first quarter increased to 502.2 million euros from 418.3 million euros last year.



Looking ahead to 2019, Vonovia now expects Group FFO to reach about 1.17 billion - 1.22 billion euros, representing a growth of around 5 percent year-on-year. Earlier, the Group forecast FFO in the range of 1.14 billion - 1.19 billion euros.



Also, Vonovia plans to further increase investments in 2019 to about 1.3 billion - 1.6 billion euros.



