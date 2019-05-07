IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Frank Hoekstra as Head of Europe. Hoekstra will oversee the European operation and help drive continued growth in the region and the successful adoption of IR's market leading solutions.

Directly reporting to Matt Glasner, IR's Chief Commercial Officer, Hoekstra will be responsible for setting and executing the strategy for growth in the European region. Currently representing around 15% of the global IR business, there is huge potential to scale in Europe.

With a background ranging from co-owning an IT security practice to leading regions for Fortune 500 companies, Hoekstra has successfully driven business growth and change for several technology organisations across a career spanning more than 25 years.

"IR's European business grew 14% in the first half of our fiscal and the appointment of Frank Hoekstra will strengthen the European team and help drive continued growth," said Matt Glasner, Chief Commercial Officer at IR. "Frank's track record in building high performing teams and delivering successful customer outcomes provides the expertise to take IR to the next level."

Previously, Hoekstra was Vice President General Manager for Insight Benelux where he was responsible for leading this region from a transactional reseller activity into a business outcome focused intelligent solutions provider, growing it to the second largest business for Insight in Europe.

About IR

IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

