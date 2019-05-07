Array Announces Additional Investment in Europe With the Opening of Operations in Paris, France

TORONTO and PARIS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Array today confirmed it has opened a full-service operation in the La Défense district of Paris, France. The new offices in the Tour First building at 1 Place Des Saisons, will be home to a team of experienced client-service professionals and supporting staff.

With this new location at the heart of the beauty industry, Array provides a full-range of client services including design, engineering, project management and account management, in direct proximity to the major beauty brands headquartered in Paris.

"The opening of our Paris operations aims to extend our services to our established client base in the region," stated Jeff Casselman, President and CEO of Array, "and we are proud to bring our long, successful history of creating great retail experiences to the doorstep of the world's best know beauty brands. Our extensive global resources can now be married with the benefits of personal, local service, to provide best-in-class merchandising solutions to our Paris-based customers."

Array's recent acquisition of Willson & Brown in Europe expanded its cost-effective, global manufacturing footprint, and established a portal for Array to enter the European Prestige Beauty Space, building on Willson & Brown's existing position as a high-quality, agile partner to leading brands and retailers across Europe, the U.K. and the Middle East.

Casselman continued "With the backing of Array's extensive global resources and knowledge, our operations in Paris and around the world will position Array as the global partner of choice for global beauty brands."

In addition to the new Paris offices, Array also has operations in Toronto and Bradford, Canada; New York and Long Island, New York; Mexico City, Mexico; Shenzhen and Shanghai, China; Warsaw, Poland; Hamburg, Germany; and Leicester, UK.

ABOUT WILLSON & BROWN

Willson & Brown is a leading Pan-European point of sale business with an impressive track record of designing, creating, installing and supporting point of sale programs in the cosmetics, beverage, fast-moving consumer goods and consumer electronics sectors. They produce a wide range of bespoke shop-in-shop installations, permanent floor stands, counter top units and promotional materials. Established in 1995, they now operate in more than 65 countries around the world and employ over 800 staff. Principally located in Warsaw, Poland, Willson & Brown also has offices in Leicester, U.K. and Hamburg, Germany.

Web: http://www.willson-brown.com

ABOUT ARRAY

Array is the premier provider of in-store merchandising services for the world's leading beauty retailers and brand manufacturers. For over 35 years, Array clients have enjoyed an unparalleled range of in-house services, outstanding creative innovation, true global manufacturing capabilities, comprehensive logistics and complete installation and follow-up services. The results are displays and fixtures that win praise from brand marketers and retailers worldwide. Array is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and employs more than 1400 employees in operations in Toronto and Bradford, Canada; New York City and Long Island, U.S.A.; Mexico City, Mexico and Shenzhen, China.

