CollabNet VersionOne Releases 13th Annual State of Agile Report

DevOps, Scrum and SAFe adoption continue to rise in 13th annual report along with an increased emphasis on measurement and metrics

ATLANTA and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- European SAFe Summit SafeSummit -- CollabNet VersionOne ( www.collab.net ), a global leader in Enterprise Value Stream Management, Agile management, Git version control and DevOps, today announced the 13th annual State of Agile report . The report - the longest running and most widely-cited agile survey in the world - shares the experiences of software professionals in a variety of industries and roles around the world. This year's survey findings feature increased global diversity with more results from respondents in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa than the year before.

The 13th annual report features new themes, shifts in priority and expanded areas of focus. As the importance of DevOps continues to grow, the DevOps section was expanded with new results on improving DevOps practices. Value Stream Management, an emerging category that helps organizations realize the value of connecting Agile and DevOps practices, is featured for the first time in the 13th annual report.

Notable findings reported this year include:

Agile is being adopted more frequently to reduce costs - The new report shows a 71 percent increase in project cost reduction as a primary reason to adopt agile. It also cited a 27 percent increase in the reduction in project costs as a key benefit of agile. According to the report, the adoption of agile has a bigger focus on reducing project costs and improving team morale - and is less about increasing productivity and reducing risk in comparison to the year before.

- The new report shows a 71 percent increase in project cost reduction as a primary reason to adopt agile. It also cited a 27 percent increase in the reduction in project costs as a key benefit of agile. According to the report, the adoption of agile has a bigger focus on reducing project costs and improving team morale - and is less about increasing productivity and reducing risk in comparison to the year before. DevOps is a higher organizational priority - The need to understand and improve DevOps continues to rise as a priority for organizations - with 90 percent of respondents citing it as important. The report also showed a 27 percent increase from last year in respondents who think DevOps transformation is very important.

The need to understand and improve DevOps continues to rise as a priority for organizations - with 90 percent of respondents citing it as important. The report also showed a 27 percent increase from last year in respondents who think DevOps transformation is important. End-to-end traceability is key to improving DevOps practices - A total of 38 percent of respondents identified end-to-end traceability from business, through development, test and deployment as the most valuable capability for DevOps improvement.

- A total of 38 percent of respondents identified end-to-end traceability from business, through development, test and deployment as the most valuable capability for DevOps improvement. Value Stream Management is new, but important - Although value stream management made its debut this year, 67 percent of respondents reported that it was important for connecting the business to its software delivery capability.

- Although value stream management made its debut this year, 67 percent of respondents reported that it was important for connecting the business to its software delivery capability. SAFe dominates scaling methods - The Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) continues to grow in adoption and was identified as the scaling method of choice by 30 percent of respondents.

"The State of Agile report is a valuable resource for the Agile and Software Development community as it points to the issues at the heart of Agile. CollabNet VersionOne is committed to providing this resource each year to support the advancement of the community," said Flint Brenton, CEO, CollabNet VersionOne. "This year we expanded our DevOps portion of the survey and added Value Stream Management, as each continues to see more adoption by software professionals. We've observed an increase in the importance of measuring the success of these practices, as organizations strive for continuous improvement in delivering high-value, high-quality software."

The 13th annual State of Agile Report is available for download at www.stateofagile.com .

Share This: Read the @CollabNetV1 13th annual State of Agile report to learn about changes in the software industry! StateOfAgile Agile DevOps www.stateofagile.com SafeSummit

About CollabNet VersionOne

CollabNet VersionOne is the Enterprise Value Stream Management leader that accelerates high value software development and delivery, while improving quality and reducing risk. Our offerings provide global enterprise and government market leaders a cohesive solution, spanning idea through delivery, that enable them to capture, create, deliver and measure the flow of business value throughout their application development lifecycles. www.collab.net .

Follow us on:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

CollabNet VersionOne is a Vector Capital Company. Company trademark and logo details available here: https://www.collab.net/legal .

Contact:

Laura Balboni

Catapult PR-IR

lbalboni@catapultpr-ir.com

303-581-7760

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/590681/CollabNet_VersionOne_Logo.jpg