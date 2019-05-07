Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving's Nomination Committee will propose Jörgen Wigh as new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2019

Press release

Bergman & Beving's Nomination Committee will propose Jörgen Wigh as new Chairman of the Board at the Annual General Meeting 2019

In advance of the Annual General Meeting of Bergman & Beving AB (publ) on 26 August 2019, the current Chairman of the Board, Johan Sjö, has declined re-election. For this reason, the Nomination Committee of Bergman & Beving has decided to propose Jörgen Wigh to the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting.

Jörgen Wigh is currently the CEO of Lagercrantz AB (publ) and a member of the Lagercrantz's Board of Directors. Jörgen Wigh has previous experience as Vice President of Bergman & Beving, as founder of PriceGain, as Management Consultant at McKinsey & Co and as an Investment Manager at Spira Invest.

The Nomination Committee will continue its work in advance of the Bergman & Beving's Annual General Meeting and will return with its complete proposal to the Board of Directors in the notice of the Annual General Meeting.

Stockholm 7 May 2019

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, Secretary of the Nomination Committee, +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 CET on 7 May 2019.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 15 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.8 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

