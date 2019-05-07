Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Conferences in May and June

Press Release



7 May 2019

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that members of the management team will attend and present at upcoming conferences in May and June.

30th Annual Cancer Progress Conference

Date: May 7 - 8, 2019

Venue: Convene at 32 Old Slip, New York, USA

Participant: Sijme Zeilemaker

14th Annual World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress & Expo 2019

Date: May 15 - 17, 2019

Presentation Date & Time: May 17; 14.30 - 14.50 BST

Venue: Business Design Center, London, UK

Participants: Margareth Jorvid, Sharon Longhurst

RedEye Pre-ASCO Seminar

Date: May 28, 2019

Presentation Time: 10.30 CEST

Venue: Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, Sweden

Participant: Carlos de Sousa

Great American-China Bio-Partnering Forum

Date: May 30 - 31, 2019

Presentation Time: 11.00 - 11.20 CDT

Venue: Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, Chicago, USA

Participant: Carlos de Sousa

Sachs Associates 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum

Date: May 31, 2019

Presentation Time & Location: 11.10 - 11.30 CDT; Faulkner, Track B

Panel & Time: Revised Strategies for Advanced Therapeutics Panel; 13.40 CDT

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel, Chicago, USA

Participants: Carlos de Sousa, Sijme Zeilemaker

2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

Date: May 31-June 4, 2019

Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, USA

Participants: Carlos de Sousa, Peter Suenaert, Alex Karlsson-Parra, Sijme Zeilemaker

Småbolagsdagen 2019

Date: June 3, 2019

Time: 8.00 - 18.00 CEST

Venue: Sheraton Hotel Tegelbacken 6, Stockholm

Participants: Michaela Gertz

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: info@immunicum.com

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum

Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 172 861 8540

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

U.S. and International Investor Relations

Thomas Renaud

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC

Telephone: +1 212 619-6889 or +1 917 370-5879

E-mail: thomas.renaud@arrowheadbid.com

Immunicum abid.co page: www.abid.co/OMX.IMMU

Swedish Investor Relations

Jonas Rodny and Carolin Wiken

Paues Åberg Communications

Telephone: +46 190 90 51

E-mail: jonas.rodny@pauesaberg.seor carolin.wiken@pauesaberg.se

About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)





Attachment