Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Conferences in May and June

Press Release
7 May 2019
Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that members of the management team will attend and present at upcoming conferences in May and June.
30th Annual Cancer Progress Conference
Date: May 7 - 8, 2019
Venue: Convene at 32 Old Slip, New York, USA
Participant: Sijme Zeilemaker
14th Annual World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress & Expo 2019
Date: May 15 - 17, 2019
Presentation Date & Time: May 17; 14.30 - 14.50 BST
Venue: Business Design Center, London, UK
Participants: Margareth Jorvid, Sharon Longhurst
RedEye Pre-ASCO Seminar
Date: May 28, 2019
Presentation Time: 10.30 CEST
Venue: Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, Sweden
Participant: Carlos de Sousa
Great American-China Bio-Partnering Forum
Date: May 30 - 31, 2019
Presentation Time: 11.00 - 11.20 CDT
Venue: Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, Chicago, USA
Participant: Carlos de Sousa
Sachs Associates 5th Annual Immuno-Oncology BD&L and Investment Forum
Date: May 31, 2019
Presentation Time & Location: 11.10 - 11.30 CDT; Faulkner, Track B
Panel & Time: Revised Strategies for Advanced Therapeutics Panel; 13.40 CDT
Venue: Waldorf Astoria Chicago Hotel, Chicago, USA
Participants: Carlos de Sousa, Sijme Zeilemaker
2019 ASCO Annual Meeting
Date: May 31-June 4, 2019
Venue: McCormick Place, Chicago, USA
Participants: Carlos de Sousa, Peter Suenaert, Alex Karlsson-Parra, Sijme Zeilemaker
Småbolagsdagen 2019
Date: June 3, 2019
Time: 8.00 - 18.00 CEST
Venue: Sheraton Hotel Tegelbacken 6, Stockholm
Participants: Michaela Gertz
|About Immunicum AB (publ) Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)
