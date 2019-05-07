

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported that its first-quarter group net income was 293.7 million euros, up 7.4% from last year. Earnings per share grew to 2.43 euros from 2.27 euros in the prior year.



Operating profit or EBIT grew 3.7% to 450.0 million euros from 433.9 million euros last year.



Gross written premium rose by 19.2% to 6.4 billion euros from 5.3 billion euros in the previous year. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, growth would have reached 16.1%. Net premium earned climbed by 15.3% to 4.6 billion euros from 4.0 billion euros. At constant exchange rates growth of 12.7% would have been booked.



The Group expects to book net income in the current financial year in the order of 1.1 billion euros.



