

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon (IFNNY) reported that its second-quarter income from continuing operations declined year-over-year to 249 million euros from 457 million euros. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.22 euros compared to 0.40 euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.24 euros compared to 0.26 euros.



In the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, revenue was 1.98 billion euros compared to 1.84 billion euros, a year ago.



Infineon expects revenue to grow by 1 percent quarter-on-quarter (plus or minus 2 percentage points) in the third quarter of the 2019 fiscal year.



For the 2019 fiscal year as a whole, Infineon expects to generate revenue of 8.0 billion euros, plus or minus 2 percent. This corresponds to a forecast increase of just over 5 percent over the previous fiscal year.



Reinhard Ploss, CEO, said: 'The boom is over for the time being, the momentum in demand has weakened. At the end of March, we responded to this trend by adjusting our outlook for the year and prepared for a lower level of growth.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX