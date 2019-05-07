

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Tuesday as an escalating Sino-U.S. trade dispute threatens to derail global economic growth.



The U.S. has accused China of backtracking on commitments in trade talks, but a Chinese negotiating team will still travel to Washington this week to continue the stalled trade talks.



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he expected top Chinese negotiator Vice Premier Liu He would lead a delegation coming from Beijing for talks in Washington on Thursday and Friday.



Asian markets are trading mostly lower, with Chinese shares extending losses after their worst drop in more than three years on Monday.



Investors ignored news the People's Bank of China would reduce the required reserve ratio for some small and medium-sized banks.



Japan's Nikkei index and South Korea's Kospi average fell over 1 percent as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



The dollar held near a five-week low against the yen while oil futures edged lower after rising on Monday.



The Aussie dollar rose sharply after the Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks recovered a good portion of the early losses to end modestly lower as hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal faded.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 dropped around half a percent.



European shares ended lower on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on all Chinese imports.



The pan European Stoxx 600 Index gave up 0.9 percent. The German DAX fell 1 percent and France's CAC 40 index shed 1.2 percent while the U.K. markets were closed.



