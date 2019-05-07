

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc (DOM.L) reported that its group system sales for the first-quarter rose 4.3 percent to 324.4 million pounds from 311.1 million pounds in the prior year, while organic group system sales increased 4.5%.



The company said International performance remains disappointing and trading visibility is limited. The company no longer expects this part of its business to break-even this year, given persistently weak system sales in all its International markets. It is therefore further tightening focus on International costs and capital deployment.



UK & Republic of Ireland system sales were up 4.8% in the quarter. In the UK, system sales were up 4.7%, with like-for-like growth, excluding stores in split territories, of 3.1%, maintaining a consistent pace of two-year like-for-like growth with recent quarter.



International system sales were up 1.1% in local currency, similar to the the fourth-quarter of 2018 rate of 1.5%. The performance is disappointing, and trading visibility remains limited.



