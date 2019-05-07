Riva CRM Integration Achieves SOC 2 Certification

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Riva CRM Integration today announced at Salesforce World Tour New York that Riva has achieved AICPA certification through a SOC 2 engagement. Riva delivers the industry-leading CRM, calendar, and email integration platform for banking, insurance, life sciences, and other industries. In an age of data privacy disruption, Riva's products ensure companies' reputations are protected and employees' communications are kept private, while maintaining enterprise security integrity.

This SOC 2 certification attests to the maturity of Riva's corporate governance, established policies, processes, and procedures as a result of implementing its security-first strategy with Riva Cloud, Riva On-Premise, and related services.

To achieve SOC 2 certification, companies must demonstrate they adhere to, or exceed, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards and prescribed industry security standards and best practices. This must be proven through the successful establishment of security and data handling requirements, controls, and success criteria. The company must demonstrate it has implemented security compliance and integrity in all processes, at all times. Riva's SOC 2 certification adds another layer of confidence to its secure offerings for enterprise customers.

Riva's dedication to security is demonstrated, in part, by its quarterly third-party penetration testing and best-in-class technical solutions that include web application firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention, anti-malware, and enterprise-grade security event management systems.

Riva Cloud has expanded its SaaS global offering by going local and providing regional data centers that apply world-leading security and availability best practices. Based on their regional data residency and related compliance requirements, customers can choose to implement Riva Cloud in data centers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Customers can also choose to deploy dedicated Riva Cloud instances to meet their regional privacy mandates and compliance obligations.

"I am thrilled to make this announcement," said Aldo Zanoni, Riva CEO. "Data security and privacy are Riva's number one priority and fundamental core value. The cost of failing to comply with industry vertical and regional security and data privacy requirements has become a top concern for our enterprise customers. Achieving SOC 2 compliance confirms the trust our clients have placed in our technology and processes to ensure their information is always private and secure. This certification is a validation and testament to our success in applying continuous integration and continuous delivery processes to achieve unequaled customer success."

About Riva

Riva is the industry-leading integration platform with embedded privacy for Salesforce and other leading CRM systems, calendar systems, email platforms, and other Line-of-Business applications. Over 1,000 customers, including 15 of the world's largest banks and 50+ Fortune 500 enterprise customers, trust Riva every day to get the right data to the right people, at the right time, on the right device - and keep the data private. Riva provides the ultimate flexibility and security to meet enterprise CRM, calendar and email integration requirements while supporting customers' digital transformation initiatives. Learn more about Riva.

About SOC 2 Certification

SOC 2 was created by the American Institute of CPAs as a means of ensuring the security, privacy, and confidentiality of customer data. SOC 2's audit framework is a baseline that ensures service providers adhere to the proper handling, processing and management of customer data. SOC 2 certification is based on five trust service principles that companies must meet in order to be considered for certification. These five principles are: Privacy, Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, and Confidentiality.

SOC 2 certification is issued by outside auditors who assess how well a company complies with the five trust principles based on systems, and controls in place.

