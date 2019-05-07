The Friends of Zion Museum Honors US Fight Against Anti-Semitism

JERUSALEM, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the Friends of Zion Museum honored the United States Ambassadors who, as part of the Trump Initiative to fight anti-Semitism participated in the March of the Living, before visiting Israel's capital city Jerusalem.

The delegation of ambassadors was led by US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, marking another historic milestone for the Trump Administration. After the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, this past month President Trump recognized the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel. Now, the administration has encouraged several US Ambassadors to take part in the significant initiative to combat the global surge of anti-Semitism. At the honoring ceremony, Ambassador Friedman stated: "I want to thank the President once again; Israel truly has no greater friend than President Donald J. Trump and the United States of America."

The American Delegation included: US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, US Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein Edward McMullen, US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to Spain and Andorra Duke Buchan, US Ambassador to Portugal George Edward Glass, US Ambassador to the Holy See Callista Gingrich, US Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism Elan Carr, and Chairman Paul Packer of the United States Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. The delegation also featured celebrity actress Suzanne Somers and her husband producer Alan Hamel.

The Friends of Zion, which recently surpassed 60 million members on social media, making it one of the largest pro-Israel sites in the world, fights anti-Semitism on all of their global platforms. Following the lead of the Middle East Peace Envoy which includes Ambassador David Friedman, Special Advisor Jared Kushner and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, FOZ honored the March of the Living delegation, giving the "Friends of Zion Defender Award" to US Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein Edward McMullen on behalf of the Trump Administration for promoting Holocaust awareness and fighting anti-Semitism.

FOZ also bestowed the "Friends of Zion Heritage Award" unto Paul Packer, Chairman of the United States Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad. According to Chairman Packer, "We (the delegation) were very moved by the Friends of Zion Museum. To quote the museum, when we accepted President Trump's appointment to serve the United States of America, we all said 'Hineni' ("Here Am I") to our important roles." After receiving the award, Ambassador McMullen explained that following his trip to Auschwitz, with March of the Living, his visit to the Friends of Zion Museum inspired and motivated him further to act. He stated that "I want to thank the Friends of Zion Museum for their incredible work, receiving this honor is something I could have only dreamed of."

The Friends of Zion Museum activates and educates millions about Zionism and non-Jewish heroes whom have played a role in the establishment of the State of Israel and fights anti-Semitism globally.

The Friends of Zion Museum has honored President Donald Trump, 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, 4th President Rosen Plevneliev of Bulgaria, and the Trump Administration's Middle East Peace Envoy for their unwavering support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The Friends of Zion also met Pope Francis, with 9th President of Israel Shimon Peres, FOZ's former International Chairman, and Dr. Mike Evans, releasing a statement condemning violence in the name of religion.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center is a $100 million-dollar project that has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel and has become a must-see site for tourists as well as Israeli citizens.

Friends of Zion Museum, 20 Yosef Rivlin Street, Jerusalem. A reservation is recommended for museum visits. Website: www.fozmuseum.com, email: reservations@fozhc.com, or phone: +972-2-532-9400.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882096/Friends_of_Zion_Museum.jpg)