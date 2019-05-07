Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2019) -STILLCANNA INC. (CSE: STIL) ("StillCanna" or the "Company") the Company is pleased to announce that further to the Company's press release dated March 18, 2019, the Company successfully acquired 100% of Olimax's issued and outstanding shares.

The acquisition of Olimax provides Stillcanna with a vertically integrated licensed cultivator, extractor and formulator of CBD. One of Olimax's many core strengths is its agriculture expertise with hemp.

The founders of Olimax Zofia Valber and Krystyna Bojeck have taken on the roles of VP Operations Poland and will oversee the day-to-day management of the Company's Polish operations. With over 40 years combined experience in hemp products, their accomplishments include a patented microelement fertilizer and the germination and registration of an EU certified propriety varietal of high CBD content hemp. Zofia and Krystyna have decades of hemp production and product formulations along with degrees in agriculture and chemistry.

The Company is seeding its 1500 hectares of land in Poland with the Company's proprietary hemp varietal and expects its harvest to be in early August.

"This acquisition uniquely positions Stillcanna in the supply chain of wholesale CBD in Europe," pointed out Jason Dussault Chief Executive Officer of StillCanna, "there is global interest in sourcing a reliable flow of wholesale CBD in Europe and StillCanna is now in a position to address that global interest."

The purchase price of Olimax consists of 24,000,000 common shares and $2,000,000 in cash. 20,064,000 of the 24,000,000 shares are subject to a contractual restriction on trading whereby 1/12 of the shares will be released from such contractual restriction every three months from the date of issuance and all of the shares are subject to a four-month and a day hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

As previously announced on April 25, 2019, the Company completed a financing of an aggregate of 21,187,587 subscription receipts at a price of $1.15 per subscription receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $24,365,000 with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as agent. The net proceeds of the financing were released to the Company in connection with the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions by the Company through its successful acquisition of Olimax. The subscription receipts automatically converted into one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share for a period of 12 months at an exercise price of $1.73.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to expand its CBD processing capacity at the Company's facility in Romania, to build out Olimax's CBD extraction facility and agricultural capabilities in Poland along with working capital and general corporate expenditures.

In connection with the acquisition of Olimax, the Company issued 450,000 common shares to certain finders. It also issued 700,000 common shares to certain consultants in exchange for financial advisory services.

ABOUT STILLCANNA INC.

StillCanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) (www.stillcanna.com) is a Canadian early-stage life sciences company focused on large-scale CBD extraction in Europe. Based on a proprietary process and intellectual property, the Company is forecasted to be one of the lowest-cost CBD extractors operating in Europe. The Company has signed an extraction contract to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly BioSciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. With the completion of the Olimax Transaction, StillCanna is one of the leading processors and providers of market-ready CBD in Europe.

On Behalf of the Board,

Joel Leonard,

Chief Financial Officer and Director

E-mail: joel@stillcanna.com

Phone: 778-838-3692

