Danish Aerospace Company A/S has applied for admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark. The first day of trading in the shares is expected to be 27 May 2019. The admission to trading is conditional upon that Danish Aerospace Company A/S obtains a sufficient number of shareholders and sufficient free float. The result of the offering is expected to be published on 22 May 2019 at 3:00 pm CET at the latest. Name: Danish Aerospace Company ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0061140407 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: DAC ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume: 10,908,330 shares ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 12 42 42 48 ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 0,10 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: EUR 400.000 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North / 100 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mic code: FNDK ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 172946 ------------------------------------------------------------ ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------- Supersector: Code Super Sector --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Baker Tilly Corporate Finance For further information, please contact Baker Tilly Corporate Finance, tel. +45 3073 0667 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=723628