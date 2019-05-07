Half-year Figures: ZEISS Innovations Help Achieve Strong Growth

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZEISS Group had a successful end to the first six months of fiscal year 2018/19 (ended 31 March 2019) and saw its revenue rise by 9 percent to EUR 3.019 billion (1st six months of 2017/18: EUR 2.773 billion). At EUR 443 million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were significantly higher than the previous year (EUR 380 million). The EBIT margin rose to 14.7 percent and incoming orders hit EUR 3.161 billion (1st six months of 2017/18: EUR 2.839 billion).

"We believe the positive development during the first six months of the year can be attributed to our successful innovation activities, the consistent alignment of our portfolio with global megatrends and our focus on the most attractive and most dynamic future markets," says CEO Prof. Dr. Michael Kaschke.

For this fiscal year, ZEISS predicts revenue of over EUR 6 billion and a similar EBIT margin to the previous year.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling more than 5.8 million euros in its four segments Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology, Consumer Markets and Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology (status: 30 September 2018).

For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.

With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future far beyond the optics and optoelectronics industries. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership.

ZEISS is represented in nearly 50 countries, with approximately 60 of its own sales and service companies and 30 manufacturing and development centers around the globe. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany.

Contact for the press:

ZEISS Group

Jörg Nitschke, Press Spokesman

Tel.: +49(0)7364-20-3242

Email: joerg.nitschke@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.com/pressconference