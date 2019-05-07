New research by Australia's UNSW examines the economic barriers, the technologies and opportunities in recycling end-of-life silicon photovoltaic modules for profit. Governments and PV manufacturers around the world are applying themselves to solutions for processing the anticipated 78 million tonnes or so of end-of-life silicon PV modules that will enter the global waste stream by 2050. In April, a group of four researchers from UNSW published an assessment of the approaches developed to date, economic barriers to their widespread implementation, and the potential for material recovery and profit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...