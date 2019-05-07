All-electric satellite due for launch before the end of June aboard an Ariane 5 rocket

A crucial stage has been completed in the production of Eutelsat Communications' (Paris:ETL) high-power broadcast satellite, EUTELSAT 7C, serving markets across Africa, Europe, Middle East and Turkey.

Final preparation for launch

As part of the environmental testing completed in early February 2019, the all-electric EUTELSAT 7C, manufactured by Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), was subjected to conditions simulating the launch and harsh space environment in orbit. With the loading of the spacecraft tanks with Xenon propellant now finalised, the satellite is currently undergoing final preparation operations ahead of shipment to the Arianespace launch site in Kourou, French Guiana, where it is due to be launched as a co-passenger on an Ariane 5 rocket before the end of June.

Greater capacity for the African market

Equipped with 49 36-Mhz equivalent Ku-band transponders, EUTELSAT 7C will serve markets across Africa, Europe, Middle East and Turkey. It will be co-positioned with EUTELSAT 7B at 7° East, increasing capacity at this neighbourhood by 19 transponders for the dynamic market Africa. EUTELSAT 7A will be transferred to another orbital location as part of Eutelsat's ongoing fleet optimisation.

Yohann Leroy, Deputy CEO and Chief Technical Officer of Eutelsat, said: "I am delighted EUTELSAT 7C has completed all its major testing and is on track for its launch date before the end of June. I would like to thank our partner, Maxar Technologies, and look forward to another successful launch with Arianespace."

