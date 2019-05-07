Ministers have reaffirmed plans for a Franco-German battery industry, The project is being supported in principle by the European Commission, which could give its approval by October. Meanwhile, German storage specialist Tesvolt is building a commercial storage system factory in Germany. In an energy storage market dominated by Asian manufacturers, and where demand could reach 400 GWh in 2025, the European battery industry currently represents only 3% of global supply. France and Germany have been negotiating for 18 months to develop a battery industry. "We will need 10-25 gigafactories," European ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...