Atos International: Implementation of Exceptional Distribution of Worldline Shares

Paris, May 7, 2019 - Following the approval of the transaction by Atos shareholders at the Combined General Meeting held on April 30, 2019, the distribution in kind of Worldline shares to Atos shareholders is effective as from today, the payment date.

The distribution ratio of Worldline shares to Atos shareholders is equal to 2 Worldline shares for 5 Atos shares held, in accordance with the terms of the transaction announced by Atos on March 22, 2019.

Considering the Worldline opening share price on May 7, 2019 on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, i.e., 54.70 euros, and the number of Worldline shares distributed, equal to 42,852,724, the total amount of the exceptional distribution in kind is 2,344 million euros, i.e., 21.88 euros per Atos share.

This amount includes, per Atos share:

a portion amounting to 7.86 euros which qualifies as distributed income for French tax purposes; and

a portion amounting to 14.02 euros which qualifies as a repayment of share capital (remboursement d'apport) for French tax purposes.

With respect to tax treatment, shareholders are invited to refer to Part 4 of the press release published on March 22, 2019, and more specifically to Section 4.1.1.5 for the portion qualifying as a repayment of share capital for individuals whose tax residence is in France.

For tax residents of France, the tax basis of the Worldline shares received through the distribution is the Worldline opening share price on May 7, 2019, i.e., 54.70 euros.

As previously announced, following this transaction, Atos holds 27.3% of the share capital and 35.0% of the voting rights of Worldline. As from today, this stake will be accounted for under the equity method in Atos' financial statements.

