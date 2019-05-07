

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's retail sales growth slowed in March, yet exceeded economists' expectations, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 0.3 percent month-on-month in March, slower than 0.9 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent increase in sales.



There were rises in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia, and the Northern Territory. Sales in the Australian Capital Territory was relatively unchanged and there was a fall in Western Australia.



'Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services and food retailing led the rises with strength in food prices contributing to rises, especially in supermarkets and grocery stores,' Ben Faulkner, Director of Quarterly Economy Wide Surveys, said.



'Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing and household goods retailing also rose. The rises were partially offset by falls in department stores and other retailing.'



Separately, the ABS reported that Australia's trade surplus decreased in March on lower exports.



The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted A$4.949 billion from A$5.140 billion in February. Economists had forecast a fall in surplus to A$4.480 billion.



Exports of goods and services declined 2.0 percent month-on-month to A$39.34 billion and imports fell 1.0 percent to A$34.39 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX