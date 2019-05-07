Dermatology Devices Market Size Worth $25.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dermatology devices market size is expected to reach a value of USD 25.7 billion by 2025 at a 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Dermatology devices are expected to grow at a faster rate due to rising concerns among people regarding esthetics. This has led to growing awareness about various types of esthetic procedures used for treating hair- and skin-related disorders. Since women are larger consumers of skin and haircare treatments, they are considered as key revenue generators for the market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- By product, treatment devices dominated the market in 2017 due to rise in awareness among people regarding esthetics, which has led to rise in adoption of both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures
- On the basis of treatment device type, laser devices held a lucrative market share in 2017owing to its wide application in a variety of disease and cosmetic treatments
- Based on diagnostic device application, skin cancer diagnosis has emerged asakey revenue generator owing to high diseaseprevalence, particularlymelanoma
- By treatment device application, skin rejuvenation is expected to gain lucrative growth over the forecast period due to a large aging population base opting for these procedures
- On the basis of end use, hospitals held a significant share in 2017. This can be attributed to rise in adoption of advanced infrastructure and enhanced services in these settings
- North America dominated the global market in 2017 owing to growing awareness regarding esthetic appeal, higher disposable income, and greater availability of advanced treatment and surgical procedures
- Some of the key players in the market are Alma Lasers GmbH; Cynosure, Inc.; Solta Medical, Inc.; Cutera, Inc.; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Canfield Scientific, Inc.; 3Gen; Aesthetic Group; Ambicare Health; and Image Derm, Inc.
Read 129 page research report with TOC on "Dermatology Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Clinics, Hospitals), By Product & Application (Diagnostic, Treatment), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dermatology-devices-market
Incidence of skin disorders is continuously rising among people owing to irregular lifestyle and food habits. Psoriasis, acne, eczema, and skin lesions are some of the most common skin ailments. Melanoma is a life-threatening skin cancer, which often results due to these disorders. Dermatology diagnostic devices help in early diagnosis of such deadly cancerous diseases.
Obesity has emerged as a major cause for concern among both men and women. With fat removal procedures gaining much demand, liposuction is considered as an effective treatment option. Rise in disposable income is a key factor aiding demand for such procedures, further driving market demand. In addition, there have been several technological advancements in laser treatments and devices, making the market highly lucrative.
Grand View Research has segmented the global dermatology devices market on the basis of product, end use, and region:
- Dermatology Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Diagnostic
- Treatment
- Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Dermatoscopes
- Microscopes
- Other Imaging Devices
- Biopsy Devices
- Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Skin Cancer Diagnosis
- Others
- Dermatology Treatment Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Light Therapy Devices
- Lasers
- Electrosurgical Equipment
- Liposuction Devices
- Microdermabrasion Devices
- Cryotherapy Devices
- Dermatology Treatment Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Hair Remova
- Skin Rejuvenation
- Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal
- Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing
- Body Contouring and Fat Removal
- Cellulite Reduction
- Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal
- Others
- Dermatology Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
- Dermatology Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- MEA
- South Africa
Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:
- Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market - Fluid management involves medical intervention in promoting body fluid balance to prevent complications resulting from undesired fluid levels. Fluid systems range from standalones to fully integrated systems, with an increasing shift towards the latter for providing overall solutions.
- Spectrometry Market - Spectrometry is a technique used for determination of compounds and elements by measurement of the radiations emitted by an object or substance within a defined electromagnetic spectrum subjected to excitation externally by other source.
- Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market - Global increasing incidences of arthritis and osteoporosis with aging, rising awareness of vertebral compression fracture devices coupled with increased physician training are expected to drive the vertebral compression fracture devices market during the forecast period.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg