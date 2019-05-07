With effect from May 8, 2019, the subscription rights in AB Fagerhult will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including May 20, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FAG TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012595791 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 173022 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from May 8, 2019, the paid subscription shares in AB Fagerhult will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including May 27, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: FAG BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012595809 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 173023 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Tobias Ställborn or Amanda Takahashi, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB