

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa (DLAKF, DLAKY) CEO Carsten Spohr Tuesday said the company expressed its interest in the take over of Condor holiday airline. Speaking at the General Meeting Spohr said the company has officially conveyed a non-binding offer to the British owner Thomas Cook, that can also be extended to the complete airlines of the Group. Thomas Cook Group, with air operations in the UK, Scandinavia, Germany, and Spain, has been troubled with financial concerns. They put up 105 aircraft for sale last February.



The first deadline for the expressions of interest is on Tuesday. Wizz mother Indigo, Ryanair, Easyjet, and British Airways parent IAG are reportedly interested in the buy.



Spohr is of the view that the acquisition of the long-haul route to tourist destinations from Frankfurt and Munich appears to be attractive.



