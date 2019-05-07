

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German construction major Hochtief AG (HOCFF.PK) on Tuesday confirmed its guidance for 2019, expecting an operational net profit in a range of 640 million euros to 680 million euros.



HOCHTIEF CEO Marcelino Fernández Verdes sees the Group strategically well positioned for the long term and expects further profit growth in 2019. The CEO described the future outlook as very positive with a robust order backlog level and an identified tender pipeline of around 600 billion euros in the group's core markets of North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe .



Reflecting the Group's strong profit development, the Annual General Meeting in Essen will vote on a proposed increase of the dividend for 2018 by 47% to EUR 4.98 per share.



In 2018, the company reported a 15 percent increase in operational net profit that was at the top end of the guidance range, at 521 million euros. The Group invested 1.4 billion euros in 2018 to acquire a 20% stake in the leading toll road operator Abertis, which has a strong position in France, Spain, Chile and Brazil.



