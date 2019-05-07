City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 03-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 185.19p

INCLUDING current year revenue 185.80p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 03-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.78p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.01p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.81m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528