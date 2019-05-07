

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF, DLAKY) Tuesday said it continues to expect fiscal 2019 revenue growth in the mid single-digit range and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5 to 8.0 percent.



Further, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have proposed a dividend of 0.80 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting.



At the Annual General Meeting, Lufthansa said it focuses on high-quality, responsible growth.



Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, 'We need growth. But we do not need blind growth, we need high-quality, sustainable growth. Tickets for less than ten euros - as offered by some of our competitors - are economically, ecologically and politically irresponsible.'



The company has currently ordered 221 aircraft, which will be delivered to the group by 2027.



In Germany, Lufthansa shares were trading at 20.50 euros, down 1.58 percent.



