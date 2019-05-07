sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 29

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 03-May-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                  371.27p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                378.88p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                                  366.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                                374.38p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

