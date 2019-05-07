Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 03-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 371.27p INCLUDING current year revenue 378.88p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 366.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.38p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---