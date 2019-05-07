Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 03-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1910.12p INCLUDING current year revenue 1942.06p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1866.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 1898.26p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---