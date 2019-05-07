DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Oslo, 7 May 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA will be held on 29 May 2019 at 10:00 am Oslo time at Vika konferansesenter, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Please see the Company's website) for additional documents and information.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment