Dienstag, 07.05.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

07.05.2019 | 12:29
(4 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Oslo, 7 May 2019 - The Annual General Meeting of DNO ASA will be held on 29 May 2019 at 10:00 am Oslo time at Vika konferansesenter, Munkedamsveien 45, 0250 Oslo, Norway.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting is attached.

Please see the Company's website) for additional documents and information.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Notice of 2019 AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dc306db5-472e-4860-96e5-56139eb3c938)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)