Europe Early Toxicity Testing Market to Garner $460.11 Million by 2025 at 7.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Europe Early Toxicity Testing Market by Technique Type (In Vivo, In Vitro, and In Silico), by Application (Drug Discovery, Chemical testing and Others) and End Users (Pharmaceuticals Industry, Food Industry, Chemicals Industry, Cosmetics Industry, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". According to the report, the Europe early toxicity testing market was pegged at $264.84 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $460.11 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in R&D activities in healthcare, surge in stringency of regulatory authorities concerning public healthcare welfare, and rise in adoption of in vitro model and early toxicity testing have boosted the growth of the Europe early toxicity testing market. However, the limitations of preclinical testing hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in the field of early toxicity testing are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5254

In vitro segment dominates the market

The in vitro segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the total market, as it permits more detailed and convenient analysis. However, the in-silico segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to introduction of artificial intelligence in the field and need for alternative testing method to check toxicity of chemicals. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the in-vivo segment.

Cosmetics industry to manifest the fastest CAGR through 2025

The cosmetics industry segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This is pertaining to a recent ban on the sale of cosmetics that had animal-tested, which has boosted the development of in vitro and in silico methods as an alternative to test the toxicity of cosmetics. However, the pharmaceuticals industry segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the segments such as food industry, chemicals industry, cosmetics industry, and others.

Drug discovery segment held lion's share

The drug discovery segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly three-fourths of the total market. However, the chemical testing segment is estimated to manifest a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5254

Major market players

The report includes in-depth analysis of the major market players such as General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Evotec AG (Cyprotex), Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Bruker Corporation, Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Enzo Biochem, Inc. (Enzo Clinical Labs, Inc.).

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Drug Abuse Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg