Biostimulants Market to Reach US$ 5,526.8 Mn by 2027; Rise in Demand for Sustainable Agricultural Solutions to Drive Market - TMR

ALBANY, New York, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global biostimulants market features a highly fragmented landscape, Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates. Some of the prominent players including Biolchim S.p.A., Agrinos, Novozyme, Syngenta, UPL, and Valagro are dominating in the global biostimulants market. Additionally, in order to gain a profitable edge or to enter into the market, players are focusing to enter into merger and acquisition (M&A) of small or the local players.

TMR's report based on the global biostimulants market estimated the massive growth with a striking CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The global biostimulants market is estimated to reach value of US$ 5,526.8 Mn by 2027.

Request a Sample of Global Biostimulants Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11099

Based on the products, the seaweed segment accounted for a leading share in the overall biostimulants market. Thanks to the high investment in the market for exploration of advancement, the segment is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Based on the region, Europe dominated the global market for biostimulants by holding 40% shares in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of the forecast period. However, high demand for biostimulants to protect common plants such as rice, corn, and wheat in the Asia Pacific is helping the region of the show a lucrative growth rate of 13.9% over the forecast period.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=11099

Need for Large Amount of Food to Boost Market's Growth

Due to the need for large food to cater, the global population without harming any natural resources is posing as challenges to the agriculture sectors from the past two decades. Thus, there are some initiatives to enhance productivity by using such products, which will help to maintain soil quality. In order to explore these ways, the key players are increasingly investing in the research and development. The aforementioned factors are likely to bolster the growth of the global biostimulants market in the coming years.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=11099

Rapidly changing the agricultural practices coupled with high demand for food has boosted the use of the chemical-based additives, which encourage yield of the plants. However, proportionate use of the chemicals due to lack of knowledge and lack of proper infrastructure has resulted in the degradation of land and harmful impact on the environment. Nevertheless, growing awareness about the environment is leading to encourage adoption of harmless alternatives. Thus, the demand for the non-toxic and eco-friendly products such as biostimulants is increasing substantially, which is driving the growth of the global biostimulants market.

Product Advancement Coupled With Rising Awareness to Offer Opportunities for Growth

High cost and lack of awareness across developing countries are restraining growth of the market. Nonetheless, use of the biostimulants encourages plant growth and enhances the efficiency of nutrient and water by protecting from abiotic stress. Thus, these products are emerging as a key component to the agricultural practices and to reduce environmental hazards, which are supporting the growth of the biostimulants market. Additionally, some of the players are offering services such as customization of products on the basis of crop type and soil. Also, they are looking to educate farmers especially located in developing countries. These initiatives are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth in the global biostimulants market in the coming future.

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/biostimulants-market.htm

This information is encompassed in t he report by TMR, titled, "Biostimulants Market (Product - Humic Acid and Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Microbial Stimulants, Seaweed, Vitamins, Biorationals; Application - Oilseeds and Pulses, Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027."

For the study, the biostimulants market has been segmented as follows:

Product

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Amino acids

Microbial stimulant

Seaweed

Vitamins

Biorationals

Application

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & grains

Fruits & vegetables

Others

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Chemicals and Materials Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Humic Acid Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/humic-acid-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/humic-acid-market.html Phytonutrients Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phytonutrients-market.html



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phytonutrients-market.html Polyvinyl Alcohol Fibers Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyvinyl-alcohols-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact



Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg