

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) reported that its first-quarter adjusted operating profit or EBIT was 795 million euros, down 5.6 percent from 842 million euros in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings per preferred share decreased by 6.3 percent to 1.34 euros from 1.43 euros last year. At constant exchange rates, earnings per share was down 6.3 percent.



However, sales for the quarter rose 2.8 percent to 4.97 billion euros. Organic sales, which excluded the impact of currency effects and acquisitions/divestments, showed an increase of 0.7 percent.



The contribution from acquisitions and divestments amounted to 0.6 percent. Currency effects had a positive impact of 1.5 percent on sales.



Looking ahead, Henkel confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019. The company expects organic sales growth of between 2 and 4 percent, adjusted EBIT margin in a range of 16 percent to 17 percent, and adjusted earnings per share in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX