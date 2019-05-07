

MELVILLE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) on Tuesday raised the top end of its full year 2019 guidance range for adjusted earnings from continuing operations.



For fiscal 2019, the company raised its adjusted earnings from continuing operations to a range of $3.38 to $3.50 per share from the prior guidance range of $3.38 to $3.46 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.43 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said results from continuing operations exclude contributions from Henry Schein's former Animal Health business, which was spun off in February 2019 to form a new publicly traded company, Covetrus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX