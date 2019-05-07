

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $520 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $482 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $4.57 billion from $4.25 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $520 Mln. vs. $482 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q2): $4.57 Bln vs. $4.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 - $3.70



