

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crocs Inc. (CROX) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $24.71 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $12.52 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Crocs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.67 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $295.95 million from $283.15 million last year.



Crocs Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $26.67 Mln. vs. $17.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.36 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $295.95 Mln vs. $283.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $350 - $360 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX