GelTech Solutions, Inc.: GelTech Solutions' Wildland Fire Division Partners with Pennsylvania

Renewed Contract for FireIce Fire Suppression and Management Products

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2019 / GelTech Solutions' Fire Services Division (OTCQB: GLTC), a leader in innovative environmentally friendly fire agents, is excited to announce a renewed partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry. GelTech will be supplying DCNR with FireIce High Visibility Orange (HVO-F) and FireIce Pro Medium-Term Retardant Gels, as well as the new FireIce Polar EcoFoam Class A Foam for wildland fire management operations in the state. The multi-year contract is effective immediately, and the initial order for this fire season was delivered in April.



Photo Courtesy of Bill Barr

The DCNR Bureau of Forestry is responsible for all wildland fire operations within the Pennsylvania commonwealth's state forests, state parks, and privately-owned land. DCNR has been utilizing FireIce HVO-F in its Single Engine Airtanker (SEAT) program for the past five years at one of the state's primary fixed tanker bases in Hazleton, PA. During this time, FireIce HVO-F has been credited with saving structures and effectively controlling wildland fires. As part of the new contract, DCNR expanded the FireIce program; GelTech is now responsible for supplying FireIce Medium-Term Retardant Gels to all DCNR tanker bases, including fixed and reload locations.

DCNR has also added FireIce Polar EcoFoam to the contract after evaluating the product last year. As a higher performance and more cost-efficient Class A foam compared to previous suppliers, FireIce Polar EcoFoam will be utilized in the agency's firefighting engines.

"We are certainly excited to be renewing our relationship with Pennsylvania DCNR," said Matt Struzziero, Vice President of GelTech's Fire Services Division. "As an early adopter of the FireIce program and one that has seen firsthand the performance, environmental, and cost advantages of our firefighting agents, we are truly appreciative of their sustained commitment. Our team is excited to continue to support the agency and the constituents of Pennsylvania in the best way possible."

