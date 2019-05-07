The Chinese manufacturer has signed an agreement with Enel Green Power Chile to supply its 1500 Vdc central inverters to a PV plant at Copiapó, the largest to be built in the country to date.Enel Green Power, the renewable energy arm of Italian utility Enel, plans to build Chile's largest PV plant, at Copiapó in the Atacama desert. The company is expected to begin construction on the 400 MW project this year and will use Sungrow inverters. Enel has not yet released any more project data. "Sungrow's 6.25 MW turnkey solution for 1500 Vdc systems - featuring unmatched efficiency of up to 99% and ...

