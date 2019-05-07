AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced today that it has delivered the first Airbus A321LR on operating lease to Air Transat. This is the first of 17 Airbus A320neo aircraft, including 15 A321LRs, to be delivered to the airline from AerCap's order book with Airbus. The remaining aircraft will deliver through 2022.

AerCap is the world's largest Airbus A320neo Family lessor, with 270 aircraft owned and on order.

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said, "We are proud to deliver the first A321LR to our longstanding customer, Air Transat, and to play a significant role in the future growth of the airline. We thank the team at Air Transat for the confidence they have placed in AerCap and we look forward to delivering the remaining aircraft over the course of the coming years."

"We are pleased to welcome the first Airbus A321LR, as we continue to reconfigure our fleet and evolve to an all-Airbus fleet by 2022," said Jean-Marc Eustache, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Transat. "Over the years, we have established a strong and sustainable partnership with AerCap that allows us to continue to offer our customers the service and comfort they are used to, at the best possible price."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of March 31, 2019, 1,400 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

