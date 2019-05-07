



ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 7, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Waves, a major blockchain company and Web 3.0 pioneer, is partnering with Blockpass, KYC provider and identity management system, to bring KYC Connect - an easy and transparent KYC instrument for developers and users - to the Waves Platform."Waves' team keeps developing our platform while focusing on the features and instruments requested by the community and required for the smooth and effective decentralised applications development process." says Sasha Ivanov, Founder and CEO of Waves. "As KYC, KYD and KYO are essential parts of decentralised solutions for the regulated industries that are required for any application aiming for mass adoption, we are now partnering with Blockpass and integrating its KYC Connect, one of the leading solutions to provide shared regulatory compliance services."Blockpass is a digital identity application and service which puts the user back in control of their personal data. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass application (available for both Android and iOS), users can create, store and manage data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchase."This is a world-first partnership for Blockpass and implementing our KYC-forward token on a platform like Waves means that we can offer a much broader service within the realm of securitised asset trading." Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO, stated. "Waves is a pioneering platform for Web 3.0, and identity will no doubt be the underpinning pillar to support that growth of decentralisation."As soon as technical integration of the Blockpass KYC Connect is completed, specially issued Waves PASS tokens will be airdropped to all Waves' users.Once Waves PASS have been received, users can verify their profile by downloading the Blockpass mobile application, submitting the required documentation and receiving certificates. After verification, users can submit this information to the Waves PASS whitelisting service by scanning the QR code on the Waves official website.About WavesWaves (https://wavesplatform.com) is one of the world's leading blockchain companies and a Web 3.0 pioneer. Founded in 2016, Waves is dedicated to building a blockchain ecosystem that allows users to address a wide range of real-world problems. The Waves team is developing tools to facilitate the decentralised technology layer that will become the backbone of Web 3.0 - our future digital landscape.Waves provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services, as well as offering an intuitive, clean UX for end users, including IDE, code plugins, nodes, an oracle manager, APIs (DEX, Data Services, Node, Auth, Payment, Waves Keeper), libraries and explorers (testnet, mainnet, PyWaves). Waves additionally offers RIDE: a convenient, purpose-designed programming language for creating smart contracts and dApps on the Waves blockchain.In April 2017, Waves successfully launched its DEX (decentralised exchange), a fast and safe tool for trading the most popular cryptocurrencies. In December 2017, the Waves-NG protocol was activated, enabling unprecedented throughput while reducing transaction confirmation times to just seconds. The RIDE for dApps programming language update was released for testnet in March 2019.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realisation of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.CONTACTSSergey MaslennikovPR Director, Waves PlatformEmail: maslennikov@wavesplatform.comCaitlin BettsSenior Marketing Manager, BlockpassEmail: press@blockpass.orgSource: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.