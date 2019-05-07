

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $21.3 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $40.3 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $41.1 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $3.82 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $41.1 Mln. vs. $44.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.89 vs. $0.97 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.64 -Revenue (Q1): $3.82 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.



