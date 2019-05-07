

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $8.24 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $4.99 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $76.53 million from $73.09 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $8.24 Mln. vs. $4.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $76.53 Mln vs. $73.09 Mln last year.



