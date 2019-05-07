

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Intrepid Potash (IPI) announced earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $6.16 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.76 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $57.55 million from $57.32 million last year.



Intrepid Potash earnings at a glance:



